Iran explosions: Moment blasts go off near memorial for assassinated general

An explosion at a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 assassination of a former top commander has killed more than 100 people.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second blast during an anniversary event at the cemetery where former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani is buried.

The cemetery is located in the southeastern city of Kerman.

State television said at least 103 people had been killed and 141 injured.

“The blasts were caused by terrorist attacks,” state media quoted a local official in the Kerman province as saying.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in 2020.