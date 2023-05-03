Singing Extinction Rebellion activists disrupt Barclays AGM meeting

Activists from Money Rebellion sang to Barclays executives as they disrupted the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, 3 May.

The Extinction Rebellion offshoot - described as a group of campaigners who seek to expose the root causes of our climate emergency - interrupted the conference with a rendition of “Stop” by the Spice Girls.

“Stop right now, no more oil and gas, stop burning fossil fuels and end this madness,” they sang as chair Nigel Higgins addressed shareholders.

