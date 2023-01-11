US FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a grounding order that disrupted flights nationwide.

A computer outage caused travel chaos across the United States as thousands of flights were delayed on Wednesday, 11 January.

While the grounding order has been lifted and aircraft have started taking off again, delays and cancellations continue to snowball.

The agency said normal air traffic operations should resume gradually across the country.

Over 3,700 flights were delayed, and more than 640 were cancelled.

