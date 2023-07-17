Bibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers leaves Falmouth

A barge set to house 500 asylum seekers has left Falmouth, Cornwall, on its journey to Dorset.

Plans have been drawn up to house migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port.

The barge’s departure-on Monday, 17 July, comes as MPs prepared for a fresh clash with the House of Lords over the Illegal Migration Bill.

Members of the Lords want further concessions on limits to the detention of children, modern slavery protections and the provision of safe and legal routes for refugees to the UK.