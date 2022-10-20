Undercover footage reveals UK pigs kept in cages so small they cannot turn around

An animal rights campaign group has released a video showing pigs kept in cages on a UK factory farm with no room to move.

Footage from World Animal Protection UK, a non-profit organisation, shows pigs kept in individual metal pens that are so small that they cannot turn around.

Around 73 per cent of farmed animals in the UK are kept on industrial-style farms.

The group said that the conditions shown in the footage were legal and commonplace in the UK.

“Factory farming is inflicting untold misery on billions of animals,” the group said.

Sign up for our newsletters.