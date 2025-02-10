Angry farmers bring protest to London as they urge government to end 'death taxes'

Frustrated farmers have urged the government to “listen and end death taxes” as a large scale protest descended in London on Monday (10 February).

Farmers gathered in Westminster for the third time in four months, protesting the government’s inheritance tax plan.

Under the plan, farms would face an effective tax rate of 20 per cent on assets above the threshold, rather than the normal 40 per cent rate for inheritance tax.

Farmer Oli Fletcher said: “The government needs to help the workers in the countryside, just as we need to help the workers in the cities who already have trouble affording food and who already have poor standards of nutrition.”