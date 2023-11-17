An unsuspecting woman was delivered $20,000 worth of lottery scratch cards when FedEx mistakenly sent the package to her in Massachusetts.

Danielle Alexandrov opened the heavy box to find it full of tickets and was stunned, initially believing them to be joke or fake tickets.

Although quickly realising the right thing to do was to return the box.

And it’s lucky she did, had she kept the tickets and any of them been winners, they would have been worthless unless authorised by a licensed lottery retailer.