Female rowing trio raise over £80,000 in record-breaking Atlantic race

A female rowing trio raised more than £80,000 for charity after crossing the Atlantic, setting the record for the three fastest women to make the journey.

Hatty Carder, Bobbie Mellor and Katherine Antrobus, better known as WaveBreakers, crossed the sea in 40 days, 10, hours and 51 minutes.

Starting from the Canary Islands, they finished the 3,000-mile trip in Antigua on Monday, 22 January, where they were welcomed and embraced by family members.

They also raised £84,000 for the WWF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees climate change charities, with Vodafone offering to double donations up to the team’s target of £140,000.