Martin Lewis explains how to earn ‘free £200’ with simple bank trick

Martin Lewis has explained how Britons can earn £200 in free cash by changing banks.

While the MoneySavingExpert noted the normal January price war hasn’t happened this year, he did reveal offers from three different Santander accounts, including a “free £200” when switching as a new customer.

Lewis also highlighted their Edge Account, which costs £3 per month and requires a minimum pay-in of £500 per month, but offers cashback on bills, groceries and travel.

He estimates savings of £70 to £100 worth of cashback each year.

