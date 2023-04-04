Finland officially joins Nato after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Finland officially joined Nato on Tuesday, 4 April.

The Northern European country - which borders Russia - applied to join the military alliance following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has responded by promising to boost troop number in its western and northwestern regions.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole,” Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

