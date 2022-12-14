Just Stop Oil slowly march through Finsbury Park in last protest before Christmas

Just Stop Oil supporters slowly marched through Finsbury Park on Wednesday, 14 December, in a protest to demand that the government halts all new fossil fuel licences and consents and reverses a decision approving the first UK coal mine in decades.

Footage shows campaigners walking on Green Lanes in hi-vis vests accompanied by police officers.

The group has recently changed its protest tactics, marching slowly on roads instead of sitting down on the tarmac and halting traffic.

The action comes after the government gave approval for a proposed mine in Cumbria.

