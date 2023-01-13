Firefighters in South Gloucestershire battled a huge blaze after a man set fire to 20 vehicles over a three-and-a-half-hour period.

Daniel Cron, 26, has been sentenced to three years in prison having pleaded guilty to 21 counts of arson - 20 vehicles and a fence - for his actions on 3 April 2022.

A large number of the vehicles torched were minibuses which belonged to a community group providing transport services for vulnerable adults and children.

It’s believed Cron committed the crime with another man, who remains unidentified.

