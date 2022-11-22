Thick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China

At least 38 people were killed after a fire engulfed a factory building in central China’s Henan Province on Monday afternoon.

Footage from the scene in Anyang City, shows thick smoke rising into the air as firefighters battle the flames.

The blaze broke out just after 4:20pm at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Anyang’s Wenfeng District.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at around seven hours later, according to city officials.

