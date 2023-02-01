Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:18
West Midlands hillside engulfed by flames as wildfire rages
Thick smoke was sent billowing into the air as a hill in the West Midlands was engulfed by flames.
This video shows the scene as the vegetation was burned by the raging fire on Monday, 31 January.
Russell Rowley captured the moment on camera, and said it was filmed just north of All Stretton in Shropshire.
According to local news reports the blaze covered 500 square metres, and an investigation has been launched into the cause.
