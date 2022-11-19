Protesters set fire to the ancestral home of Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini on 18 November.

The fire at the childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is now a museum, is one of the latest incidents in unrest that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.

Footage shows fires burning as protesters gather outside the building.

Tasnim news agency denied there had been an arson attack, reporting the “doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public.”

