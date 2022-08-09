Firefighters demonstrate how quickly disposable barbeques can spark a fire

Firefighters have shared a video which demonstrates just how quickly disposable barbeques can spark a fire.

This clip, posted by the Dublin Fire Brigade, shows a firefighter lift a smoldering barbeque made of aluminum foil to reveal a burning flame on the wooden surface underneath.

It comes as the public has been urged to not use disposable barbeques due to the increased risk of wildfires brought about by an extended dry spell.

Met Office said temperatures will build through the week, reaching a peak in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday.

