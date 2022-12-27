Flames and smoke billow from window after fire breaks out at Salford tower block

Emergency services rushed to put out a fire at a tower block in Salford on Tuesday (27 December).

The blaze broke out on Mulberry Road near Salford Precinct, according to the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene alongside crews, and the fire was put out before 10am, a spokesperson added.

The fire service also confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, which will now be investigated.

