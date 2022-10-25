Suspect bursts into flames after being tasered during Arkansas arrest

Footage released by Arkansas State Police shows a suspect becoming engulfed in a fireball after being tasered during an arrest.

Dashcam footage from 13 October shows Christopher Gaylor bursting into flames after a gallon of gasoline he was carrying in his backpack was sparked by the taser.

Police said they pursued the 38-year-old on his motorbike through Little Rock after he failed to comply with a traffic stop.

Arkansas State Police told The Independent that Gaylor was expected to recuperate in hospital.

Gaylor is facing multiple charges including felony fleeing and reckless driving.

Sign up for our newsletters.