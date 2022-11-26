Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire

Black smoke could be seen above the skies of Qatar this morning (26 November) as a fire broke out not far from one of the World Cup fan villages.

Authorities say the blaze was from a building under construction in Lusail, but those staying at Qetaifan Island North for the tournament could see it clearly.

Lusail is an area which received £40 billion prior to the World Cup to help build up the city in preparation for tourism.

The cause of the fire and its impact is not yet known.

