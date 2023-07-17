Huge wildfire rages on La Palma forcing thousands to evacuate

A wildfire burned out of control on the Spanish island of La Palma over the wekend, forcing the evacuation of at least 4,000 people, authorities said on Sunday (16 July).

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda.

It comes less than two years after the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption in September 2021 which destroyed more than 2,000 buildings.

More than 11,490 acres (4,650 hectares) has been affected by the fire, according to authorities.