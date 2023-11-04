Huge ‘firenado’ captured raging through Australian Outback

A fiery tornado ripping through fields in Australia’s Outback has been caught on camera by farm contractors.

The video, which was taken on 31 October, shows the whirlwind of fire sending dust flying and grass in its path up in flames, thoughts to be in Tennant’s Creek.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking to see our past 3 days of hard work go down the drain so quickly’, SilverBridal Contracting wrote on Facebook.

‘In this situation there was absolutely nothing we could do but sit back and watch.’