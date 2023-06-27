A fire ripped through a high-rise residential building in the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday (27 June).

Videos shared on social media show flames raging from the 400ft, 36-storey tower of the Ajman One complex in Ajman.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the blaze, with residents of the high-rise complex forced to evacuate their homes.

Ajman News, a local media outlet, later reported that the fire had been brought under control.

A large fire previously tore through two apartment towers in the same complex in 2016.