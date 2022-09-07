At least 32 dead as Vietnam karaoke bar engulfed in flames

At least 32 people have died and 40 were injured after a fire broke out at a karaoke complex in southern Vietnam on Tuesday, 6 September.

The blaze began at around 9pm local time at a four-story venue in Thuan An, a city in the province of Binh Duong, according to local media.

The public security ministry said that there were around 60 people in the bar when the fire broke out.

"The fire started on the second floor of the bar and quickly spread to the third floor, which was full of flammable material," it said.

