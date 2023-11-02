Truck carrying fireworks crashes sparking impromptu display ‘like fourth of July’

Scores of fireworks were set off in an impromptu display triggered by a crash on a highway in Canada on Thursday, 26 October.

A lorry crashed into a trailer carrying the explosives being towed by a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Vancouver.

The collision triggered a huge firework display that lasted for almost an hour.

Sergeant Mike Sargent, with Hope RCMP, told CityNews: “It was almost like the fourth of July.

“The pickup actually caught on fire as well... One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but other than that, everyone’s okay.”