Quick-thinking officers save life of five-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself

Quick-thinking police officers were able to save the life of a five-year-old girl following an incident where she accidentally shot herself.

The child had gained access to a shotgun under a family member’s bed in Deltona, Florida, and accidentally shot herself in the leg, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday 16 December.

Deputies found the girl conscious but bleeding from her injuries.

Bodycam footage shared by the department is blurred, but the girl can be seen being put on a stretcher before she was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando,

Hospital staff then said the quick response and care shown by responding deputies likely saved her life.