Woman rescued from overturned truck after 15 hours stuck in raging creek

A woman in California has been rescued from an overturned truck that was marooned in a raging creek overnight.

The unnamed driver had tried to cross a flooded road but her truck got washed into a creek and was flipped over.

According to the fire service, the woman had “underestimated how deep the water was” and was stranded for close to 15 hours.

“Despite being in the cold weather overnight, she was ok and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out,” the Alameda County Fire Department wrote, sharing footage of the rescue.