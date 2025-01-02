Aerial video shows collapsed Cheshire canal bank as flood devastates village

The banks of the Bridgewater Canal in Cheshire collapsed on New Year's Day after heavy rainfall, devastating the small village of Little Bollington.

Aerial footage shows water from the canal pouring into the village, which sits on the outskirts of Manchester.

Cheshire Police released a statement saying a section of the M56 had been closed and a number of nearby houses had to be evacuated.

Earlier the same day, the Greater Manchester police declared a major incident after flooding left city residents trapped in their houses.