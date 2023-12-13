Severe flooding leaves cars stranded on South London roundabout

Cars were left stranded on a South London roundabout following severe flooding on Tuesday evening (12 December).

Firefighters were called to Abbey Wood and a cordon was put in place near Yarnton Way and Harrow Manorway at around 6.15pm.

Resident Charley Robery posted footage of the floods on Twitter, formerly X, as a bus makes its way through the floodwater.

Stacey Ayah also posted a video of Abby Wood streets flooded with water.

Emergency services confirmed all drivers managed to leave their cars safely.