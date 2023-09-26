Floods reveal new parts of ancient Greek city in Libya

The devastating floods that swept through Libya earlier this month have revealed new structures at an ancient Greek city near Derna.

The Libyan authorities who came to inspect the ancient city and salvage what could be saved unexpectedly found archaeological sites that appeared after the floods subsided.

Dr. Ahmed Issa from the Department of Archeology at Omar Al-Mukhtar University said that a national committee consisting of experts should be formed to classify the new archaeological monuments and develop a plan to restore the area.