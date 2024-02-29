Alligator lunges at couple riding golf cart in Florida

Startling footage captures the moment an alligator lunged at a couple riding a golf cart in Florida.

The video, which was captured by bystander Denise Prues, shows the reptile moving through a residential road in Ave Maria, Collier County, on 16 February.

As the gator heads toward a pond, a golf cart drives across its path.

It is then seen opening its jaws and charging at the couple, forcing the buggy to swerve towards the water.

The man and woman fled the scene and the alligator then entered the pond, according to reports.