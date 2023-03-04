A number of large Atlantic goliath grouper fish washed up dead on a beach in Florida on Wednesday (1 March) amid reports of an outbreak of red tide.

Footage shared on social media by Yadel Lopez shows three fish laying on the sand in Naples.

“About 60 to 70lbs,” he says, walking past the first goliath grouper, estimating that the two others are smaller in size and weight.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said earlier this week that red tide had been reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

