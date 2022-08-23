Boat explodes at Daytona Beach, injures four

A boat burst into flames after exploding in a marina in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 21 August.

Footage shows debris flying as the vessel explodes, setting on fire.

Four people were injured, including a woman who was airlifted to an Orlando hospital with severe burns.

Daytona Beach Fire Department said that the fire started just after the boaters refueled.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but officials said that the boat's owner believed that it was caused by gas vapors.

