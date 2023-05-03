Moment father and son rescued after strong rip current pulls them out to sea

A father and his young son were rescued off the coast of Florida after being caught in a rip current.

Footage shared by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shows marine deputies arriving in a boat to rescue the swimmers off the coast of Anna Maria Island on 23 April.

The man can be seen in the water holding onto his small son, who is wearing a floatation vest with sleeves.

Deputies pulled the boy aboard the boat first and as he begins to cry for his father, deputies reassure him that he is coming up next.

The father and son were then ferried safely back to shore.

