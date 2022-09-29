A meteorologist covering Hurricane Ian was knocked off his feet by a tree branch as he reported on the extreme weather.

Jim Cantore was on the ground near Fort Myers, Florida, attempting to broadcast on the category 4 storm amid 61mph winds.

As the rain lashes down, he’s knocked to the floor by a tree branch blowing down the street.

“I just can’t stand up,” he said afterwards, visibly struggling to move.

“Just give me a second,” he adds, grabbing onto a street sign for balance.

