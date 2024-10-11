Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Fishing captain clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida during hurricane rescued

00:41

Holly Patrick | Friday 11 October 2024 14:21 BST

Fishing captain clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida coast rescued as hurricane approaches

A captain of a fishing boat who had been clinging to a cooler to float on in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 30 miles off the Florida coast on Wednesday (October 9) was rescued as Hurricane Milton approached the state.

United States Coast Guard (USCG) crew members lowered a diver to the man to rescue him.

The man was later taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment, the organisation said.

It came as Hurricane Milton hurtled toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Up next

Aurora borealis: Northern lights dazzle UK and Ireland in rare display

01:00

Aurora borealis: Northern lights dazzle UK and Ireland in rare display

Apartments in ruins after Israel strikes on Beirut kill at least 22

00:28

Apartments in ruins after Israel strikes on Beirut kill at least 22

Crowd of ‘aggressive’ raccoons take over resident’s back garden

00:34

Crowd of ‘aggressive’ raccoons take over resident’s back garden

Brett Goldstein: Stepping away from Roy Kent into ‘vulnerable’ film

00:46

Brett Goldstein: Stepping away from Roy Kent into ‘vulnerable’ film

Editor’s Picks

Could you live with an electric car?

08:50

Could you live with an electric car?

Who will be the next Tory leader?

10:11

Who will be the next Tory leader?

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign

01:26

Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign

More Editor’s Picks
Should you buy a used electric car?

06:53

Should you buy a used electric car?

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

Travel Smart

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

05:52

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

More Travel Smart
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

That Dress

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

More That Dress
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

Binge Watch

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

04:26

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

06:26

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

More Binge Watch
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Sport

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

01:03

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

03:49

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

Gary Lineker addresses Match of the Day exit rumours

00:25

Gary Lineker addresses Match of the Day exit rumours

Footballers bring abandoned dogs onto pitch to help them find homes

01:05

Footballers bring abandoned dogs onto pitch to help them find homes

More Sport
Keanu Reeves avoids serious injury after spin-out on racing debut

03:05

Keanu Reeves avoids serious injury after spin-out on racing debut

‘Bring me the bill’: Pep Guardiola makes gesture to Man City fans

01:57

‘Bring me the bill’: Pep Guardiola makes gesture to Man City fans

Griezmann announces international retirement after glittering career

00:58

Griezmann announces international retirement after glittering career

Ireland stun WXV1 world champions New Zealand with last-gasp win

00:58

Ireland stun WXV1 world champions New Zealand with last-gasp win

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Donald Trump’s ‘filthy’ jibe on The View

02:22

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Donald Trump’s ‘filthy’ jibe on The View

Tommy Fury pressed on Molly-Mae Hague reunion rumour on This Morning

00:37

Tommy Fury pressed on Molly-Mae Hague reunion rumour on This Morning

Sarah Ferguson teases Coronation Street cameo

00:30

Sarah Ferguson teases Coronation Street cameo

Blitz: Steve McQueen and Saoirse Ronan on film’s relevance today

00:52

Blitz: Steve McQueen and Saoirse Ronan on film’s relevance today

More Culture
This Morning guest reveals heartbreaking cancer update live on air

00:46

This Morning guest reveals heartbreaking cancer update live on air

Jason Manford’s hilarious revenge on audience member’s partner

01:12

Jason Manford’s hilarious revenge on audience member’s partner

Great British Bake Off favourite breaks down in tears over his bagels

00:25

Great British Bake Off favourite breaks down in tears over his bagels

David Jason makes Only Fools and Horses admission in rare interview

01:13

David Jason makes Only Fools and Horses admission in rare interview

Lifestyle

Sophie Kinsella reveals brain tumour left her unable to hold pen

00:57

Sophie Kinsella reveals brain tumour left her unable to hold pen

Tommy Fury pressed on Molly-Mae Hague reunion rumour on This Morning

00:37

Tommy Fury pressed on Molly-Mae Hague reunion rumour on This Morning

CCTV captures koala casually walking across station to catch a train

00:39

CCTV captures koala casually walking across station to catch a train

David Jason makes Only Fools and Horses admission in rare interview

01:13

David Jason makes Only Fools and Horses admission in rare interview

More Lifestyle
Dua Lipa mixes Diet Coke with unusual ingredients to confusion of fans

01:13

Dua Lipa mixes Diet Coke with unusual ingredients to confusion of fans

Watch: 250lb bear hiding under house squeezes out of hole

00:36

Watch: 250lb bear hiding under house squeezes out of hole

TikToker discovers rug in garden, prompting morbid internet theories

01:05

TikToker discovers rug in garden, prompting morbid internet theories

Strictly’s Nick Knowles addresses show future after injury withdrawal

00:57

Strictly’s Nick Knowles addresses show future after injury withdrawal