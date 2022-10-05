Joe Biden says ‘no one f***s with a Biden’ during exchange with Florida official

Joe Biden told a local official during his trip to Florida that “no one f***s with a Biden”.

The US president had just finished taking questions from the press in Fort Myers when he engaged in a brief conversation with a local man.

While the pair had a conversation that wasn’t clearly picked up by microphones, as the two shook hands, Mr Biden said: “No one f***s with a Biden,” to which the man responded with “you’re godd***ed right”.

The president also urged the official to “keep the faith” after Hurricane Ian.

