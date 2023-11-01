Pilot rescued after spending hours stranded on crashed plane in Florida wetland

A pilot of a small plane was rescued after he was stranded for hours following a crash in the Florida Everglades early on Tuesday morning (31 October).

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane - which reportedly took off from Okeechobee - crashed at around 2:20am.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10am, leaving the sole person on board stranded for almost eight hours.

Footage showed the pilot sitting on top of the wing of the Cessna 172M while he waited for crews to arrive.