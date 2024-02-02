Florida plane crash leaves several dead as homes engulfed in flames

Three people were left dead after a small plane crashed into a mobile home in Clearwater, Florida.

The victims include one person on the aircraft and two on the ground after the crash at 7pm on Thursday (1 February).

At least three other trailers were damaged in the mobile home park, but the plane was mostly in one home, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said.

Footage from Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department on the scene shows debris caught on fire as smoke billows into the sky.

Air traffic control reportedly heard the pilot of the aircraft declare an emergency before disappearing from radar approximately three miles north of the runway at St Pete-Clearwater International Airport.