Woman rescued after crash leaves Porsche dangling from Florida car park

A woman has been rescued after a car crash left a Porsche SUV dangling from the third floor of a parking garage in Florida.

The incident happened at a car park in Coral Gables on Monday 23 September.

Officials said it appeared the woman driving the vehicle accidentally hit the accelerator, driving through a concrete barrier.

Aerial footage from NBC South Florida showed the white SUV hanging over the edge of the garage, against a tree.

Rescue workers used ropes to bring the woman to safety, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to NBC.

Officials then used a crane to remove the vehicle and said engineers would assess the scene at the garage.