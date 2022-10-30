Moment suspect attempts to steal school bus, quick-thinking attendant swoops in

A quick-thinking school bus worker prevents a man from allegedly trying to steal a school bus in Osceola County, Florida.

Surveillance footage from inside the Osceola County School District bus recorded the 22-year-old suspect, climbing aboard the vehicle while it was parked in a gas station.

The suspect, identified by police as Kenal Bryan, failed to see the unnamed attendant on the bus enabling her to quickly push the parking brake on the dashboard, making Bryan unable to start the bus.

Armed officers are seen surrounding the vehicle shortly after and arresting the suspect.

