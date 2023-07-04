Shark spotted close to swimmers at Florida beach

A video captured in the picturesque Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach, Florida, shows a shark swimming dangerously close to swimmers.

Beachgoers noticed the shark in the water as it swam by, with some people rushing to shore while others stood by trying to not lose sight of it.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says people should swim in groups and avoid dark, murky water where you can’t see through.

It is also important to listen to the lifeguards’ advice, as they get shark alerts firsthand from researchers and can tell you what action to take if there could be a shark nearby.