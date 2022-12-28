A Houston family are stuck in Orlando after their Southwest flight back home was cancelled.

Bridget Pierson told local news outlets they cannot simply rent a car and drive back as they are travelling with an 80-year-old grandfather and their quadriplegic son.

The family were supposed to fly back on Monday (26 December) but found out just two hours before takeoff that the flight was cancelled.

“We’re stuck,” Pierson told reporters, adding she has had “no luck” with Southwest customer service support.

