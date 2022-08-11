A woman has been rescued after crashing her car into a swimming pool at a country club in Florida.

The incident happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland and police say the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending her SUV into the water.

No one was injured in the crash and a witness jumped into the pool to help the woman to safety.

According to local reports, the car initially remained floating and did not sink to the bottom.

