Street racer flips car while fleeing police after doing doughnuts in car park

Footage captures the moment a street racer performed doughnuts in a car park before hitting a pedestrian and flipping his vehicle after fleeing at dangerously high speeds.

The incident happened after a street racing event hosted in a Target parking lot in Fort Myers, Florida.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared footage, shot from a police helicopter, shows Mateo Gonzalez Juan attempting to flee officers when he crashes his car.

“I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets,” a statement from Sheriff Carmine Marceno read.

“We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom. These groups think they’re taking over my streets. We’re coming for you!”