Florida trans protester injects testosterone in front of health board

A transgender rights activist injected himself with testosterone in front of the Florida Board of Medicine in protest against its trans healthcare ban.

Lindsey Spero, 25, lifted up their shirt and injected 0.5 ml of testosterone, a routine procedure which masculinises the body.

The Board is in the process of pushing through a controversial statewide ban on prescribing such treatments to trans people under 18.

Spero told The Independent that they wanted to help normalise the treatment in the eyes of cisgender (or non-trans) people and inspire others to take action.

