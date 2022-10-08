Road access to Florida’s Pine Island has been re-established ahead of schedule a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.

One of the deadliest storms in Florida’s recent history killed more than 120 people and caused widespread destruction.

Many of the residents on Pine Island stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland was repaired, according to local reports.

Ron DeSantis confirmed on Wednesday (5 October) that the bridge had been completed ahead of schedule.

