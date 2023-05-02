Florida tornado flips car in dramatic dashcam video

Footage captures the moment a powerful tornado flipped a car into the air and hurled debris across a highway in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday (29 April).

Firefighters told local media that one of the drivers was slightly injured when two cars heading south on US 1 overturned because of the storm.

According to a post by the National Weather Service in Miami, the twister was an EF-2 tornado that resulted in multiple reports of damage to trees, homes, buildings, power poles and cars.

Such a tornado is characterised by wind gusts between 110 and 137 mph.

