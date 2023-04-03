Moment 93-year-old fulfils her dream by flying 2,000ft above sea level

Footage shows the moment a 93-year-old finally fulfilled her dream of taking to the skies - reaching 2,000 feet above sea level.

Elizabeth Buckland is a participant of the Wishing Tree, an initiative launched by Care UK that allows care home residents to try out new hobbies.

Ms Buckland spent her summers in Seattle as a young girl joining her pilot cousin as he flew his Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane.

After she shared her wish with the Care UK team, they got to work at getting it off the ground.

