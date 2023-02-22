Tesco shelves left bare as supermarkets warn shortages likely to last weeks

Footage shared on social media shows empty tomato shelves in Tesco as UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables due to supply issues.

Empty crates can be seen in a video shared by Rob Salmon, who was shopping at a Tesco in Uttoxeter, East Staffordshire.

He filmed the footage on Monday 20 February and told The Independent there also weren’t any tomatoes in Lidl when he checked.

A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen fresh produce stock in some UK supermarkets dwindle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.