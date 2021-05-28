Footballer Marcus Rashford and former US president Barack Obama have discussed the positive impact of reading and young people, as the pair held a conversation on Zoom. During the call, Mr Rashford said it was through books that “you can grow yourself in whichever way you want”, while the A Promised Land author added that “entire worlds are possible in books”.

Mr Rashford, who released his debut children’s book You Are A Champion on Thursday, said after the call: “It’s quite surreal, isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to [former] President Obama.”